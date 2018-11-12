Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.47 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $216,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $233,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $246,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $294,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 23,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,129,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 122,016 shares of company stock worth $5,882,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $41.79 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

