Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Meritor Inc (MTOR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 72,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Meritor worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meritor during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Meritor by 50.6% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meritor during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Meritor during the second quarter valued at $253,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTOR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Meritor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $17.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.53. Meritor Inc has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

