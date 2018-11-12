Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 1.50

News headlines about Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bank of New York Mellon earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Bank of New York Mellon’s ranking:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. 4,897,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,944. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

