Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,657 Shares of Brunswick Co. (BC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,220,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $78,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Brunswick by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 197,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 1,186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $52.30 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

In other news, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 5,446 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $364,609.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brunswick from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

