Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $81.70 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $81,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 46,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,166.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 612,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,920,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

FR stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $100.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

