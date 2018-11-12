Barclays Raises Brown & Brown (BRO) Price Target to $26.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.85. 23,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $57,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 471,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,870,000 after purchasing an additional 268,511 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 102,296 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

