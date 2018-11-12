Barclays Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for RTL Group (RTL)

Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RTL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.38 ($79.52).

Get RTL Group alerts:

Shares of RTL opened at €69.20 ($80.47) on Friday. RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.