Barclays Trims Trinseo (TSE) Target Price to $64.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

TSE traded down $6.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,960. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Trinseo had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,745,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,970,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,765,000 after acquiring an additional 454,842 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,307,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,685,000 after acquiring an additional 36,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,979,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

