Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) Holdings Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.57% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCI. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III bought 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $26,172.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,766 shares in the company, valued at $218,832.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.
