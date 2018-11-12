Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 64,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $535.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $66,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $795,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

