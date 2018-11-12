Barrington Research Lowers Asure Software (ASUR) Price Target to $20.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 177.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Asure Software from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Asure Software from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price target on Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,517. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

