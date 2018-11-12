Barrington Research Weighs in on Outfront Media Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Outfront Media in a report released on Thursday, November 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NYSE OUT opened at $20.79 on Monday. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Outfront Media by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 177,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Outfront Media by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 246,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

