Baxter International (BAX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 39,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,141. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 10.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 98.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 112,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

