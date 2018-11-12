BB&T (BBT) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE BBT opened at $50.76 on Friday. BB&T has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BB&T will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BB&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,492,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,402,389,000 after buying an additional 144,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BB&T by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,098,000 after buying an additional 4,304,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BB&T by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,666,000 after buying an additional 547,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BB&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,054,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,510,000 after buying an additional 861,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in BB&T by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,401,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,757,000 after buying an additional 114,817 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

