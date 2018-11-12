BB&T Co. (BBT) Short Interest Update

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,313,494 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the October 15th total of 7,868,383 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,213,329 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of BB&T stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BB&T has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BB&T will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is 51.59%.

In other news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $216,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BB&T during the second quarter valued at $346,422,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BB&T by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,421,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,522 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BB&T during the second quarter valued at $100,873,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BB&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,054,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,510,000 after acquiring an additional 861,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BB&T during the third quarter valued at $28,864,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBT. B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

