Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.07. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $66.47.

In related news, Director Philip Knisely acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.14 per share, for a total transaction of $222,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities set a $52.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

