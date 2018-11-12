Bellzone Mining (BZM) Shares Down 21.8%

Bellzone Mining PLC (LON:BZM) dropped 21.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 3,035,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 960,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

About Bellzone Mining (LON:BZM)

Bellzone Mining plc (Bellzone) is involved in the exploration, operation and development of iron, copper and nickel licenses in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Company is party to a legally-ratified mining convention in Guinea, which governs its mining concession to explore and exploit the iron ore resources at Kalia in the Faranah region in the first instance, and any other mineral deposits within the concession area.

