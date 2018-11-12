Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (DPW) a €38.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €38.00 ($44.19) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.60 ($43.72) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. HSBC set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.27 ($30.55) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.68 ($42.65).

FRA:DPW opened at €28.65 ($33.31) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

