Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 933,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $17,383,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,703,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $515,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.6% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 91,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

