Bessemer Group Inc. Has $156.59 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $156,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 468.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,724.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 21,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $144.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $370.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.35. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $130.06 and a 12-month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $189.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.02.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

