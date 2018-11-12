BidaskClub Downgrades Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) to Buy

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of JKHY opened at $141.50 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $111.37 and a twelve month high of $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $392.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $996,184.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,318 shares in the company, valued at $32,474,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 67.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 311.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

