BidaskClub Lowers Mitel Networks (MITL) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

MITL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitel Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Mitel Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.38.

MITL opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Mitel Networks has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $11.31.

In related news, Director Benjamin Ball sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $233,112.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Charbonneau sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $51,254.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,459.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,578 shares of company stock worth $302,594. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Mitel Networks by 17.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mitel Networks by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mitel Networks by 44.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mitel Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mitel Networks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitel Networks Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

