Biegel & Waller LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

Biegel & Waller LLC raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.0% of Biegel & Waller LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Biegel & Waller LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $369.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $259.60 and a fifty-two week high of $394.28. The stock has a market cap of $210.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

In related news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

