bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $20.30 million and $16.46 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00146143 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00246269 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $688.26 or 0.10783809 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 140,884,000 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

