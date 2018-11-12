BitCoen Market Capitalization Tops $510,346.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. BitCoen has a market cap of $510,346.00 and approximately $2,894.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $146.76 or 0.02302062 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000236 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003935 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

