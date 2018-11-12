BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.42% of Eidos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX opened at $12.71 on Monday. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

