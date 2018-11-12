BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 127,295 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.39% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCSL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 43,544 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $661.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.26.

In related news, CFO Melvin Carlisle bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 54,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $274,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,138 shares of company stock worth $1,739,094 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

