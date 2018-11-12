Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (MYD) Stake Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MYD opened at $12.95 on Monday. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/blackrock-muniyield-fund-inc-myd-stake-lowered-by-oppenheimer-co-inc.html.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.