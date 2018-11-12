Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 185.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 94.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 674,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $24,596,895.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,884 shares in the company, valued at $33,885,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer set a $44.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

BX stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.10%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

