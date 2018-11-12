Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.42

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 98486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $105.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.36%.

In other news, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $27,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $31,669.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,413 shares of company stock valued at $83,123. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 606,500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.42” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/blackstone-mortgage-trust-bxmt-sets-new-12-month-high-at-35-42.html.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.