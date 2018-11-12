Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLMN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 48.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 7,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mindy F. Grossman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,081 shares of company stock worth $386,395. 7.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

BLMN opened at $21.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.17 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 196.28% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

