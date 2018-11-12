Bluemountain Capital Managemen Sells 35,783 Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Stock

MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 35,783 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $307,733.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bluemountain Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 6th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 25,765 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $221,063.70.

On Friday, November 2nd, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 25,000 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $209,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 10,000 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $84,500.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 11,695 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $98,121.05.

On Thursday, October 25th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 25,546 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $215,863.70.

On Monday, October 22nd, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 5,463 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $47,254.95.

On Friday, October 19th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 5,000 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $42,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 23,200 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $205,088.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 10,000 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $87,400.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 21,289 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $187,343.20.

Shares of MRT stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $278.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.65.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.35). MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,499,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 77,884 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 258,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 221.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRT shares. KeyCorp cut shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. JMP Securities set a $12.00 target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

