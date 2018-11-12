BMO Capital Markets Raises WSP Global (WSP) Price Target to C$74.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$74.44.

WSP Global stock opened at C$67.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$56.38 and a 1 year high of C$75.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 70.39%.

In other news, insider David Langlois sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.55, for a total value of C$214,650.00.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

