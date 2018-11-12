Bombardier (BBD.A) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their average rating on shares of Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a C$4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday.

TSE BBD.A opened at C$2.70 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of C$1.87 and a 1 year high of C$4.17.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

