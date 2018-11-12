Bombardier Inc. (BBD) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Bombardier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Shares of BBD opened at C$9.97 on Monday. Bombardier has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$13.18.

