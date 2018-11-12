Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 9th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Cormark also issued estimates for Bonterra Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “c$17.99” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Bonterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 10th.

TSE:BNE opened at C$10.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$20.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 351.91%.

In other Bonterra Energy news, insider George Frederick Fink acquired 2,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,375.00.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.