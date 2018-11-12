Bottos Reaches Market Cap of $13.38 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Bottos has a market capitalization of $13.38 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bottos has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Bibox, BigONE and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00146906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00246577 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $685.41 or 0.10722434 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010532 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos’ genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,990,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bibox, Bit-Z, BigONE, LBank, CoinEgg, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

