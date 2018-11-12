BP plc (BP) Stake Lifted by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in BP were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $205,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $15,972,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 27.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,415 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $252,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,854 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 70.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 9.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,127,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,132,000 after acquiring an additional 185,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP opened at $41.24 on Monday. BP plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $79.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.79%.

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised BP from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. HSBC raised BP to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Santander raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

