Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.34

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 17864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.09.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 44.03% and a negative return on equity of 64.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
