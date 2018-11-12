Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $24.85 Million Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Visa by 6.1% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 14.7% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 36.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $143.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $106.60 and a 1-year high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/bridges-investment-management-inc-has-24-85-million-stake-in-visa-inc-v.html.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.