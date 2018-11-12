Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

BEDU stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the third quarter worth about $2,483,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 8.2% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,585,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,700 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 10.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 518,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of May 31, 2018, it had a network of 67 schools with approximately 35,275 students.

