Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

