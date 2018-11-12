British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Given a GBX 4,860 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 4,860 ($63.50) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 5,340 ($69.78) to GBX 4,950 ($64.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,650 ($73.83) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,702.35 ($61.44).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 2,986 ($39.02) on Monday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1-year low of GBX 4,064 ($53.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.74).

In related news, insider Giovanni Giordano sold 475 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,465 ($45.28), for a total transaction of £16,458.75 ($21,506.27).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

