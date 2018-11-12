Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $6,240,939,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $2,768,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $1,392,514,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,142,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,127,357,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO opened at $238.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $285.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.97.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $4,620,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,194 shares of company stock worth $13,785,345 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

