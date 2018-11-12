Brokerages Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to post earnings per share of $1.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.81. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $9.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.11. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.11.

NYSE AAP opened at $169.30 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.70 per share, with a total value of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 108,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,015,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 649,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,276,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.