Brokerages Anticipate Celestica Inc (CLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Analysts forecast that Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celestica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Celestica reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celestica will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celestica.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Celestica had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Celestica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 price target on Celestica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Beacon Securities raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Celestica stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 338,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,953. Celestica has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 0.4% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 20,574,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,676,000 after acquiring an additional 86,125 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 21.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,921,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,301,000 after acquiring an additional 869,805 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 51.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,143 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Celestica by 5.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,001,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 150,273 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Celestica by 52.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,262,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 781,323 shares during the period. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

