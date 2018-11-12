Brokerages Anticipate FedEx Co. (FDX) Will Announce Earnings of $4.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.35. FedEx reported earnings of $3.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $17.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.11 to $17.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $20.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.48 to $20.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.86.

FDX stock opened at $224.40 on Friday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $207.90 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 278.2% during the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

