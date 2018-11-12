Brokerages Anticipate Forterra Inc (FRTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.25 Million

Analysts expect Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) to post sales of $375.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forterra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the highest is $381.65 million. Forterra reported sales of $361.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forterra will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forterra.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forterra had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $434.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FRTA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Forterra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Forterra from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Forterra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Forterra by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Forterra in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forterra by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FRTA traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.28. 3,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,849. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Forterra has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $350.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.43.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

