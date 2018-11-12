Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to report sales of $172.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.67 million. Healthcare Trust Of America reported sales of $173.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year sales of $698.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $693.50 million to $712.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $708.53 million, with estimates ranging from $699.25 million to $740.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $2,344,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,636,000 after buying an additional 241,551 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth $11,157,000.

Shares of HTA opened at $26.33 on Monday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.07%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.2 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

