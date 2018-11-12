Brokerages Anticipate SM Energy Co (SM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $429.54 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will announce $429.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.80 million. SM Energy reported sales of $340.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). SM Energy had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $459.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SM Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SM Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “$26.55” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on SM Energy to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

NYSE:SM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.62. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $33.76.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

